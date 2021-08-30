I wanted to share an update about the Home Mission program that was operated by Porchlight out of the Sunshine Place facility.
Earlier this year, Porchlight opted to pass the administration of the Home Mission Fund to Sunshine Place. Porchlight had administered this program for many years and has helped many of our families to avoid eviction and utility disconnection.
Sunshine Place was happy to help take over the administration of this program, especially since it serves local families and is similar to our own COVID Rent & Utility assistance program.
We had anticipated continuing to serve in the Rent & Utility assistance space, but with the new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding Dane County received, they have asked to take all rent and utility requests since they have received over $100 million for COVID relief.
We will still have a Financial Assistance Program as we recognize there will still be a need for immediate assistance beyond rent and utilities. In the next few months we will be defining this program and will update you on it at our next SPAM meeting. Also, once ARPA funding is depleted for the county, we would resume helping with rent and utilities.
For any churches or other groups that have sustained Home Missions through the years - Thank You! Prior to our COVID Rent & Utility Assistance program all requests for help would be funneled to Home Missions.
Although there were often more families needing help than funding available, it has always been an invaluable program in our community. If you would like to continue to help fund Home Missions, please direct your checks to Sunshine Place and put Home Missions in the Memo. We will ensure that funding gets used directly for helping families in need.
If you have any questions about this change, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me via email at ann@sunshineplace.org.
If you have referrals, you can direct them to Janelle at Joining Forces for Families at 608-825-3225. Thank you!
Ann Maastricht
Executive Director
Sunshine Place