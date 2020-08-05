The Class of 2020 at Sun Prairie High School has missed out on a lot.
Among the things it missed: an opportunity to walk across the stage and celebrate the end of a high-school career with an in-person graduation event.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, hundreds of members of the Class of 2020 showed up at Sun Prairie High School to get photos of themselves on stage.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder and Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby were on hand to pose with graduates.
Both Schroeder and Nerby took the time to talk with each graduate about future plans -- something that definitely would not have happened at any in-person graduation event.
But that speaks to several things we thought we would outline here:
• Awareness: Nobody is more aware of what was lost to the Class of 2020 than the Sun Prairie Area School District, its faculty and students.
Schroeder and Nerby knew that by treating each student individually, they would at least leave the district with the impression that district and school leadership went out of its way to make them feel included and even special in light of the loss of the in-person graduation experience due to COVID-19.
• A sense of community: Whatever COVID-19 has done, it has not taken a sense of community from Sun Prairie. Both Nerby and Schroeder went out of their way to pose with families and friends (using plenty of hand sanitizer in between) on the outdoor stage.
And graduates even posed with family and friends on the stage, which is also something that would not have been possible during an in-person graduation ceremony.
• Thanks: By offering the Class of 2020 one last chance to say goodbye to the district and school they had most recently attended, the Sun Prairie Area School District was offering its thanks to the Class of 2020 for enduring a year of cancelations and frustrations.
• Appreciation: The photo event on Aug. 1 also offered a way for the district to show appreciation for the Class of 2020. While that is quite common as part of an in-person event, appreciation comes in many forms.
Some of it is shown through speech, some of it through actions, and some of that appreciation is done through both methods.
It would have been easy for the district to simply turn the page and get ready for the upcoming year, weary from the 2019-20 school year.
Most importantly, by creating a time period for the Class of 2020 to say farewell to classmates and Sun Prairie High School, the Sun Prairie Area School District demonstrated it was part of the COVID-19 healing process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.