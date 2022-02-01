We know everybody is all hyped up to celebrate Groundhog Day tomorrow in the Groundhog Capital of the World, but there is another day on Feb. 1 that everyone should pay special attention to: National Freedom Day.
According to the Library of Congress, the purpose of the holiday is to promote good feelings, harmony, and equal opportunity among all citizens and to remember that the United States is a nation dedicated to the ideal of freedom.
Major Richard Robert Wright Sr., a former slave, fought to have a day when freedom for all Americans is celebrated. When Wright got his freedom, he went on to become a successful businessman and community leader in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Major Wright chose Feb. 1 as National Freedom Day because it was the day in 1865 that President Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. Wright gathered national and local leaders together to write a bill declaring Feb. 1 National Freedom Day and President Harry Truman signed the bill in 1948, making it official.
“It is a day when, thanks to the decades-long push of Richard R. Wright and his fellow civil rights advocates, we commemorate our dedication to the ideal of freedom for all,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote in a statement last year on National Freedom Day.
