On page A6 of the Tuesday, April 28 issue of the Sun Prairie Star was an extremely inappropriate picture. Of all the pictures available regarding the COVID-19 protest at the capital building showing a picture with two swastikas next to Gov. Evers name was despicable.
I do not know which is worse -- if the person holding the sign, who’s not wearing a mask, is ignorant of what those swastikas represent or the Sun Prairie Star for printing it.
To compare Gov. Ever’s stay at home order to what Hitler Germany did is ridiculous. A stay at home order to help curb a pandemic vs. Hitler who ostracized a group of people and blamed them for everyone’s problems, separated families, caged children, and eventually killed millions of people.
To compare the two shows a poor grasp of history and its significance. However, seeing that it was the conservative republicans who pushed for the protest, it is not surprising.
They were not concerned of the potential spread of the virus now or when they refused to delay the primary election. They fully support Trump who’s agenda has ostracized a group of people and blamed them for everyone’s problems, separated families, and caged children.
But, just like in Hitler’s time, his base looked away too.
Gary Tribbey
Sun Prairie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.