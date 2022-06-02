It’s about the kids. How many times have you heard a school board member say those words?
Well, when it comes to expulsions, it most certainly is about the kids. That is why I speak in opposition of the proposal to hire an expulsion hearing officer ("Sun Prairie School Board to consider expulsion hearing officer in July," May 27 issue).
One of the most painful experiences I had as a board member was participating in expulsion hearings. The outcome can have a huge impact on a child’s life.
However, the advantage board members have over an expulsion hearing officer is seeing for themselves the “why” of the expulsion, talking with that student’s parent or guardian, knowing how the situation rose to that level.
Seeing and hearing the details of an expulsion, too, is gauging the state of the district, which is a primary responsibility of a school board member.
There was a second article in the Friday, May 27th issue of the Sun Prairie Star which is related to the hiring of an expulsion hearing officer -- one that talked about the board investigating budget cuts.
So, the board will hire an expulsion hearing officer and make cuts elsewhere? My question to the board is: How will those cuts affect students, and will those cuts justify your hiring an expulsion hearing officer?
School Board, do not give up your responsibility of participating in expulsion hearings.