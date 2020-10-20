This Friday, Oct. 23, will be the last issue before the Nov. 3 election where you can read about candidates in the Nov. 3 presidential election. That means letters need to be sent to us no later than Wednesday, Oct. 21, at noon.
Why? This is a longstanding policy for several reasons:
• Allowing response time. The one-week response time before the Nov. 3 election gives two issues for candidates to respond to any last minute attacks on their candidacy. This avoids the so-called
“Poison Pen” letters that trash the candidates without their ability to respond to scurrilous last minute charges.
• Placing the burden on the candidates to advertise their views. Requiring candidates to advertise their views, instead of attempting to get free advertising through the Reader Forum letters, places the emphasis on the candidate to proactively get their message out leading up to the election.
• Freeing up space for other letters. Did you know October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month? Few readers probably do, but freeing up the letters space for other issues allows issues like Domestic Violence Month to be more exposed through Reader Forum letters.
• Remembering Halloween! Whether or not to participate in trick-or-treating, several local community events or to hand out candy on Saturday, Oct. 31, remains on the minds of our readers (see our Reader Forum letters in this issue or on sunprairiestar.com).
• Allowing space for other issues to be concerned about. Taxes and budgets, COVID-19, community growth, keeping our local businesses open, voting information, keeping our kids focused on school and even the start of Big Ten football are all things to pay more attention to.
• Taking a mental break. While there will certainly be plenty of election news out there, at least the Reader Forum section will be free of letters to the editor about it.
Because we’ve been bombarded with “I’m [Candidate XYZ] and I approved this message,” while trying to watch our favorite live TV programs, you don’t need to read any more about it in your community newspaper.
Thank you for reading -- and we approved this message!
