I want to express my thanks to all who had a part in keeping the library accessible during the past year, starting with the drive up curbside and then with the window access.
To be able to select books online, then drive up to get them was above and beyond normal duties.
Being an abide reader, you saved me. I was getting books from Half Price Books, but that became expensive. So to everyone who helped navigate the online ordering, to those who did the ordering of the books, sorted them and distributed them to me, I THANK YOU so much.
Shirley Petersen
A Friend of the Library member
Sun Prairie