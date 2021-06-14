During June, after we celebrate Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day, we sometimes thought we really knew who these veterans were.
Was it the nurse taking your vital signs who fought against futility in Da Nang and went to sleep sobbing every night for two years?
Is he the parade-riding Legionnaire who pins on others with a prosthetic hand?
Was it the slow moving bagger at the grocery store who — just months before — helped free Holocaust prisoners from the Auschwitz concentration camp?
Maybe it is the police officer who pulled you over for speeding, but just spent two years in Iraq, not knowing where the next homemade bomb was placed?
Perhaps he was a Prisoner of War and is a completely different person than everyone knew, and now everyone can barely understand him.
A veteran is an ordinary human being who offered his or her life’s most vital years in the service of their country.
We will never be able to repay the debt of gratitude we owe.
Ed Swanson
Sun Prairie