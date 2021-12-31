On behalf of everyone at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, happy holidays! Through these challenging times we wish you all the very best and in the spirit of the season believe this is the perfect time to reflect on the things we are so very grateful for and those that have helped to keep the Sun Prairie Ice Arena the best skating facility in the state.
A sincere thank you to our business partners and sponsors, notably the City of Sun Prairie, Bank of Sun Prairie, Prairie Athletic Club, and Harms Insurance Group; The Card Table and Monona Dance Academy; and last, but not least, the best rink staff around.
Without your tremendous support and hard work our facility would not be what it is today. Most importantly, we thank the skaters, players, fans, friends, and families that call the Sun Prairie Ice Arena home and have made it worthwhile for us to continue the fight to keep our doors open over the past twenty months. Thank you!
In 2013 a community of volunteers came together to build the best skating facility in the state and now more than ever we need your help. As you celebrate the holidays this season, we would like to take an opportunity to remind you that the arena is open and offering our full range of activities.
Consider a visit to the arena for open skate and dinner at The Card Table. Think about returning to and/or registering for a learn to skate session or one of our adult hockey leagues. Check out a dance class offered by Monona Dance or a Sun Prairie high school boys or girls hockey game. Even participation in free arena events such as Youth Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free Day (March 5) are important signs of support.
Finally, for those interested there is no shortage of advertising and sponsorship opportunities available within our facility. Please visit sunpraireiice.com anytime for more information.
Again, we wish you all the best this holiday season and a happy and healthy 2022!