As President of the Auxiliary of Klubertanz-Trapp VFW Post 9362 in Sun Prairie, I would like to reflect on the history of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
Following the Civil War, a day was set aside to honor the men and women who died while serving in the US military during the Civil War. In 1868 General John Logan designated May 30th as Decoration Day.
For that holiday, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery and participants decorated the graves of soldiers buried there.
During World War I the holiday became a time to commemorate American military personnel who died in all wars.
In 1971 the holiday was moved to the last Monday of May, renamed Memorial Day, and became a federal holiday. Each year small flags are placed on the graves at Arlington and the President or Vice President of the United States will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
While COVID-19 has changed all of our lives in recent months, we should not forget the uniformed men and women who gave their lives in service of our country.
Normally we would hold a parade and ceremony to honor the fallen and recognize the families that have lost loved ones or who have members currently serving in the armed forces. You can still visit a cemetery and pay your respects.
Even though we cannot gather this year, and whether you call it Memorial Day or Decoration Day, don’t forget it exists and give your respect to those men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.
Darla Saxby
Sun Prairie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.