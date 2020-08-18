Haven't we been missing something with our coverage of the political news?
Shouldn't we recognize the tweet or sound bite that is so absurd that it makes the rest of us say, "Did he really say that?"
Isn't it long overdue that we honor the most Senseless Tweet, Utterance, Pronouncement or Idiotic Declaration, and hand out a weekly STUPID award?
Granted, it's often a difficult choice. The STUPID competitors are tough and have a lot of experience.
Not only President Donald Trump, who is in a class by himself, or really no class, but also Joe Biden.
With Biden's long career in public life repeatedly saying something really boneheaded, he has no peer in the gaffe category. Actually, he's a natural; he doesn't even have to try. The dunderheaded comments just roll from his mouth.
But Trump is the true champion, not only due to his being a pathological liar, but because when he gets revved up he makes the most nasty statements. He does it over Twitter, during speeches or when he encounters reporters ... aka "enemies of the people," which was one of his previous STUPID award winners.
But let's not waste any more time. Let's choose this week's winner. It was really no contest. Once again the STUPID winner is Donald Trump.
It was in Ohio, when the president targeted Joe Biden, who he claimed would "take away your guns, destroy your second amendment. No religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He's against God, he's against guns, he's against energy, our kind of energy."
He really said that. The fact that Biden is a man of strong Catholic faith adds to the tarnish of this STUPID award.
The Trumpster's consistent track record uttering ridiculous stuff day after day is amazing. In just the months of the coronavirus pandemic he has made one STUPID remark after another. Whether it was dismissing COVID early on as a "hoax," touting useless drugs as magic elixirs, pressuring to reopen the economy prematurely, he has usually overwhelmed anyone else who ventures into dunderhead land.
In the past, he often made his most asinine statements when he held his political rallies. The MAGA crowd really loves it when he goes rabid; the obnoxious remarks just spill out. But for the most part, he hasn't had the rallies lately to goad him into tastelessness after his maskless fans keep dying on him from catching COVID. But still he's managed to keep up with the ignorant rubbish and nastiness, and that makes him a consistent winner of the STUPID contests. In fact, we should consider renaming the award Donald Trump STUPID, although many might object to the redundancy.
He has done so well with his babble, glossing over the fact that there's no there there, that we should as a country look at how he manages to succeed. Not only has he done so in the past, but there's a good chance he will pull off another win, bamboozling the voters, or suppressing the turnout, particularly since the Democrats risk their usual bad habit of forfeiting the election.
If that happens and he stays in office for another term, then it will be us who wins the Doing Unbelievably Mindless Blowing it award, DUMB, for being taken in by such STUPIDity, which will certainly destroy the country.
Bob Franken is an Emmy Award-winning reporter who covered Washington for more than 20 years with CNN; opinions are his own.
