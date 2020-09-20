It has been brought to our attention that there are quite a few students in the Sun Prairie Area School District who have been missing school because they are working. Students under age 18 may not be employed Mon, Tues, Thurs or Fri between the hours of 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Please immediately make any corrections to your minor's schedules if you have been scheduling them to work during these hours (see the chart taken directly from the Department of Workforce Development Website).
State and federal laws do not limit the hours that minors 16 years of age or over may work, except that they may not be employed or permitted to work during hours of required school attendance under Wis. Stat. § 118.15.
State and federal laws also permit minors under 16 to work up to seven days per week in the delivery of newspapers and agriculture. In most other types of labor, minors under 16 may only work six days a week.
Most employers must obtain work permits for minors before permitting them to work.
Employers subject to both federal and state laws must comply with the more stringent section of the two laws.
State employment of minors laws prohibit work during times that minors are required to be in school, except for students participating in work experience and career exploration programs operated by the school.
Minors under 16 years of age are limited to the maximum hours and time of day restrictions even though they may work for more than one employer during the same day or week
Minors under 18 years of age may not work more than six consecutive hours without having a 30-minute, duty free meal period.
Minors 16 and 17 years of age who are employed after 11 p.m. must have 8 hours of rest between the end of one shift and the start of the next shift.
Minimum Wage for minors is $7.25 per hour. Employers may pay an “Opportunity Wage” of $5.90 per hour for the first 90 days of employment. On the 91st day, the wage must increase to $7.25 per hour
For further information about the federal employment of minors laws call (608) 441-5221, or write to U.S. Department of Labor, Wage & Hour Division.
For further information about the state employment of minors laws, call the Equal Rights Division in Madison (608) 266-6860 or Milwaukee (414) 227-4384.
Amy Skicki
Executive Director
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce
