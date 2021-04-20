Sun Prairie has a variety of parks and open spaces, but like anything worth keeping, they also require maintenance and upkeep.
That’s where the Sun Prairie Parks Friends come in. Through volunteering, financial contributions, advocacy, and collaboration, Sun Prairie Parks Friends Inc. assists in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within Sun Prairie Parks.
SPPF supports and cares for Sun Prairie’s parks through assisting with park planning and development, capital project support, programming and events, fundraising, assisting with grant acquisition, and with the purchase of equipment and supplies for all parks in the city.
While COVID-19 has left many people without the ability to financially contribute to the SPPF’s efforts, most people are able to contribute with physical labor. And you should be able to help from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 24, when SPPF will conduct its Think Green Earth & Arbor Day Park Cleanup and Tree Planting Event at Pheasant Run, Sheehan and Vandenburg Heights Parks.
Volunteers can register online at www.tinyurl.com/EarthArborDaySP2021 and indicate which park they’ll be at. Trash bags, gloves and trash pickers will be supplied for each site, and all volunteers will receive a goody bag and boxed lunch upon the conclusion of the event. Parks workers will be on hand to assist volunteers with cleanup and tree planting, too.
What better way to show your support for the environment, celebrate Earth Day and be a booster of Sun Prairie’s parks and open spaces?
Learn more about Sun Prairie Parks Friends at https://www.parksfriends.org/
