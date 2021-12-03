The City of Sun Prairie is in great need of affordable housing for average wage earners and those on fixed incomes. What is called “affordable” is not for the individuals and families who truly need housing. Utilities plus food and heat take a large part of the budget, and social services can only help to some extent.
One group of people is totally misunderstood: People in wheelchairs or the height-challenged who are unable to reach high storage units, or high shelves to keep items in an orderly fashion. It’s impossible to use a shelf you can’t reach.
Maybe there needs to be a special building located near an EMS unit (because the vertically-challenged fall more readily) or more apartment buildings reserved especially for people with these special needs. Sometimes, these special apartments are rented to people who don’t even need the accommodations just to keep the profits flowing for building owners.
The stress factor for these basis necessities are driving tensions beyond what the average person can handle. As a result, some people give up and take their own lives or make life miserable for other people. Hiring officers to do social work will help in some cases, but the best solution would be to create jobs locally and teach people to take pride in providing a health environment for themselves and their loved ones.
The staffs at the Colonial Club and Colonial View Apartments are prime examples of how to take care of the citizens of this great community. Please use these facilities and staffers as role models to rebuild a viable community in the Prairie in the Sun.
The Sun Prairie Area School District recently conducted a survey with many options for participation. Obviously, the school district desires to listen to public opinions.
Four-story buildings with storefronts are NOT affordable or meeting the needs of people in the community in an acceptable way.
Unacceptable stress is being created on the backs of police, EMS, fire and school district staff members. Buildings are important but the most important are the individual citizens of Sun Prairie and adjoining communities.
The leadership — specifically the mayor and city council — are NOT meeting the needs of the average citizen.