Letters to the editor

Sheila Briggs is the passionate, experienced leader we need as Wisconsin’s next State Superintendent. Sheila’s knowledge, skills, and wisdom are essential to successfully advance public education. Sheila has the personal and professional experience to implement best practices to support all children to excel.

Sheila’s visionary, inclusive leadership is what Wisconsin’s children, families, and educators need. She has the qualities required of an ethical, sensitive, future oriented leader who has always put children first. Sheila’s leadership and decision making is well grounded in the most current research, knowledge, skills, and policies. She has empathy, grace, integrity, and commitment to high standards.

Sheila excels at communicating, particularly in the critical skill of listening with an open mind. She has intentionally worked to be aware of and overcome any potential biases which results in her listening and acting without bias.

Sheila’s decisions and actions are evidence that equity and inclusiveness are integral in all she does. She is open and responsive to diverse ideas. Sheila has invested her entire professional life to serve children, their families, and educators.

She has served a teacher, principal, and currently as the Assistant State Superintendent. Please vote for Sheila Briggs as State Superintendent on Feb. 16.

Shelley Joan Weiss

Sun Prairie

