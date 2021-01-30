Sheila Briggs is the passionate, experienced leader we need as Wisconsin’s next State Superintendent. Sheila’s knowledge, skills, and wisdom are essential to successfully advance public education. Sheila has the personal and professional experience to implement best practices to support all children to excel.
Sheila’s visionary, inclusive leadership is what Wisconsin’s children, families, and educators need. She has the qualities required of an ethical, sensitive, future oriented leader who has always put children first. Sheila’s leadership and decision making is well grounded in the most current research, knowledge, skills, and policies. She has empathy, grace, integrity, and commitment to high standards.
Sheila excels at communicating, particularly in the critical skill of listening with an open mind. She has intentionally worked to be aware of and overcome any potential biases which results in her listening and acting without bias.
Sheila’s decisions and actions are evidence that equity and inclusiveness are integral in all she does. She is open and responsive to diverse ideas. Sheila has invested her entire professional life to serve children, their families, and educators.
She has served a teacher, principal, and currently as the Assistant State Superintendent. Please vote for Sheila Briggs as State Superintendent on Feb. 16.
Shelley Joan Weiss
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.