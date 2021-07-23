Since I ran for the United States Senate in 2018 and lost a primary race, conservative candidates in Wisconsin have lost 11 out of 12 statewide general elections.
Given this record, it’s clear that the conservative movement needs to be more proactive in reaching out to new people to explain how our ideas empower them and enable them to succeed.
It is this reality that led my wife and me to found No Better Friend Corp., with a mission of reaching people in every corner of Wisconsin to promote ideas and policies that: drive economic growth; improve the quality of education; insert market forces into healthcare; promote a culture of life; and maintain a strong and strategic national defense in order to stop wars before they start.
Through our events, messaging, and advertising, we have now reached millions of Wisconsinites over the past two years, and have carried forward a message that explains the powerful impacts and benefits of commonsense conservative ideas.
In January of 2020, our organization – along with great group of partners – gathered a thousand students at the Wisconsin State Capitol to celebrate school choice programs in our state. We have also distributed backpacks with school and health supplies and run ad campaigns across our state to introduce school choice programs and options to families.
In February of 2021, when Wisconsin families needed an advocate to step up and fight for their kids’ futures, No Better Friend Corp. reached across Wisconsin with a policy ad campaign and message emphasizing the need for kids to be back in school – and we were glad to see policymakers around the state join the cause.
No Better Friend Corp. has joined with people across our state to promote a culture of life. In May of 2021, we held a training and networking event that included one-third of Wisconsin’s pregnancy resource centers, and we have also partnered with other organizations to show the movie “Unplanned” as part of our drive-in movie schedule. During the pandemic, we were proud to donate countless diapers and hand sanitizer to allow crisis pregnancy centers to continue to be a resource for families.
In April of 2021, we held our first “Backing the Badge and Building Bridges” event in New Berlin, Wisconsin. That event drew hundreds of attendees, and an all-star group of law enforcement professionals speaking about the challenges that officers face, and the path toward building a better future. We followed that event up with other Backing the Badge events in Green Bay and La Crosse, with future events scheduled in Hudson and Wausau.
Recently, in Hartland, we held an event honoring military veterans in partnership with a group called Sierra Delta, that unites veterans with dogs in order to reduce the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition to believing in the importance of a strong national defense, we believe the American people need to take the necessary steps to care for those who have served our nation.
Last month, we held a forum about the false promises and deep flaws of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Pewaukee with a crowd of 600 people in attendance. At that event, we brought together a great group of speakers that explained that CRT is real, that it poses the real threat of ripping apart our society, and that we the people need to stand up to this threat. We have another CRT Forum scheduled in Dane County on August 11, 2021.
The above is only a partial list of No Better Friend Corp.’s impact; our team is dedicated to growing our movement and fighting for the future of our society on all fronts.
On July 10, I came to Sun Prairie to speak to a crowd of over 100 motivated Wisconsinites at the Dane County Republican Party Picnic. At that event, I talked about No Better Friend Corp.’s mission, impact, and the need to continue to grow our conservative movement in every corner of the state.
That audience was filled with people who are deeply concerned about the current direction of our nation, who understood my message and who are clearly ready to make a stand for future generations. As they do so, and as people all across Wisconsin do so, No Better Friend Corp. will be fighting by their side.
Nicholson is a businessman, a Marine Corps Veteran, and the Volunteer President and CEO of No Better Friend Corp.; opinions expressed are his own. Follow him on Twitter @KevinMNicholson or contact him at kevin@nobetterfriendcorp.com or by U.S. Mail at 802 N. Grand Avenue Waukesha, WI 53186.