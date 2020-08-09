Wisconsin’s tourism industry is a colorful patchwork quilt: retail and hospitality businesses and workers, rich cultural assets, exciting entertainment attractions, abundant public amenities, beautiful natural resources, events and experiences.
It is this motley collection of people and experiences that makes our communities great places for residents to live, businesses to invest, and travelers to visit. Tourism is an essential, cross-sectional slice of every community in the state, not simply the playground of outsiders.
In 2019, the tourism industry had one of its best years in more than a decade. But in 2020, these businesses desperately need your help. At Travel Wisconsin we have remained busy finding the right ways to inspire travelers to experience Wisconsin during these uncertain times.
Here are four ways you can help support the recovery of Wisconsin’s tourism industry:
• Choose Wisconsin if you do choose to wander. With over 15,000 lakes, 43,000 miles of rivers and streams, nearly half of the state covered by forests, and more trails, and outdoor activities than you can count, there are loads of places to social distance to your heart’s content.
Be sure to bring your own supplies and consider spending your dollars in local businesses in the area; learn more at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/trip-ideas .
• Splurge on local Wisconsin products, services or gift cards. Wisconsin is home to some of the most inspired makers and producers across all facets of local goods.
A creative work from a local artist, a day at the spa, a selection of award-winning Wisconsin cheeses, or a great new local pride t-shirt are just a few ways you can show your support of Wisconsin’s tourism-dependent businesses; learn more at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/things-to-do .
• Take in Wisconsin’s fresh take on food and beverages. Many local restaurants and bars have reopened, following best practices designed to keep their employees and their customers safe and healthy.
Pick up a freshly made farm-to-table dinner from a local favorite and pair it with a bottle of Wisconsin-made wine, beer or spirits, and let your happy tastebuds reap the rewards of your effort to keep local businesses open; learn more online at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/dining .
• Respect Wisconsin’s communities and residents by being a responsible traveler. The social distancing and capacity limits recommended by businesses and public health experts are put in place to protect your health and the health of your neighbors.
Be a thoughtful consumer Wisconsin’s natural resources, parks, and public amenities. Follow public health guidance to protect yourself and respect the choices of others to protect themselves and their families. Find out more at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/ .
With your help and support, the economic recovery for local communities all over the state can begin. I hope you will join us to do all you can to help the tourism industry survive today and thrive again in the near future.
Meaney is secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.