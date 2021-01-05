Spirit of Giving logo (2019)
The weather was snowy, cold and miserable on Saturday, December 12th, but many hearts were warmed by the Spirit of Giving event held that morning. A total of 525 registered families, including more than 1,500 kids, received presents and food to help with their holiday festivities.

The event could not have happened without the participation of many. The Spirit of Giving Committee wishes to recognize the following individuals and organizations for volunteering and/or committing financial resources or other services:

Thank You Sun Prairie for showing your Spirit of Giving, a partnering agency of Sunshine Place.

Together we made the holidays of so many families so much brighter.

The Spirit of Giving Committee:

James Ackley, Ryan Baker, Michele Olsen, Kathy Schumann and Scott Singletary

