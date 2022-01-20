Our Jan. 11 Blood Drive, the first of the year, was very successful: 67 donors registered for the Drive including 12 walk ins, 8 power red donors (for 16 units); 26 Type “O” donors; 6 first time donors; 34 donors who had never attended one of our Blood Drives before; and 33 “regular” donors.
Unfortunately, there were 5 deferrals for whatever reason. All the donors took time out of their busy days to attend our Blood Drive and for that we are very thankful.
All in all, we collected 67 units of blood, 108% of goal which will help up to 201 patients in need.
Our Blood Drives would not be successful without help from the following:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the great coverage it always provides;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who registered donors, kept them hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving, sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors, and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the Blood Drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded. In addition, some of those volunteers even donated blood, too!
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for taking the time out of their busy day to donate blood. Unfortunately, I forgot to bring the Culver’s cards for free custard and it was certainly missed by our donors.
The next Blood Drive is scheduled for April 12. What will Jimmy predict next month? Will it be good news (spring in 6 weeks) or not so great news (6 more weeks of winter)?
Whatever he predicts, we’ll just have to endure the next 6 weeks of our ever changing Wisconsin weather.
Take care and stay warm and safe.
Linda McCafferty
Member, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 and Blood Program Leader