The plan commission took up the issue of a change to the comprehensive plan (that was just finalized late last year) to change the use of the parcel next to Sherwin Williams on Thompson Road from its current use as a “clinic, school, etc.) to a high density residential for an apartment complex known as Colorado Commons.
Following a great deal of negative comments from the community, the plan commission voted down the change and voted down the complex at their meeting on October 27th. Later it was learned that the vote of the plan commission was binding and the change was not going to the city council for consideration (which is what I had assumed all along otherwise what is the purpose of the plan commission – right?), it was brought up for reconsideration and is now going through the whole process again.
It was felt that the vote may not have turned out the same if they knew they had the final say.
WHAT? I don’t track with that logic.
In all my life, when I have been asked to vote on anything, I vote the way I want the decision to come out, not the way others may want you to vote because you know the vote does not matter anyway?
This apartment complex is being placed in the West Prairie Village neighborhood right across the street from new residential single-family homes who were told that the space was to be used for a clinic or some similar use.
Now, less than a year after the plan was finalized, they want to change it for a 284 unit apartment complex.
How many new apartments does Sun Prairie need, really? One developer has entitlements for 660 apartments along Main between Thompson and Grand, and the council recently authorized a few hundred unit complex as part of the Pumpkin Patch development on Thompson and Main. The west side has enough new apartments and commercial development already, we don’t need 284 more in a residential neighborhood.
Help stop the nonsense and let the plan commission know that enough is enough.
Jim McCourt
Sun Prairie
