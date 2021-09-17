I was reading the Sun Prairie Star's Sports page and was happy for the Sun Prairie girls golf team to take ninth in the University Ridge golf invitational.
I also noticed that two of the girls golf team members had the last name of Royle. That is a well known name in Sun Prairie.
I played golf with their great-grandma, Helen, who was a delight. Their great-grandpa, Dan, taught my friend how to play golf and she shared many of his tips with me.
Keep up the good work -- your great-grandma and great-grandpa would be very proud.
Audrey Pendergast
Sun Prairie