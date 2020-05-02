As is true nationwide, many of the citizens of Sun Prairie are struggling due to job losses and other impacts from the novel Coronavirus.
We have a number of wonderful organizations that are helping citizens in need in Sun Prairie.
On Tuesday, April 21, the Sun Prairie Common Council passed a resolution encouraging residents in a position to help others to donate to local community-based organizations.
A list of local community-based organizations to donate to can be found online on the City of Sun Prairie web site at https://cityofsunprairie.com/893/Local-Community-Services
As one of two new members appointed to the Sun Prairie City Council, please reach out to me at any time with your comments and concerns: Alder Bob Jokisch, District 2 via email at District2B@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-354-5553.
Bob Jokisch
Sun Prairie
