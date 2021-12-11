In a recent letter to the editor of The Star, it was stated that Sun Prairie Area School District is teaching Critical Race Theory in the classroom. Yet the example provided was a book read in a history class to build student knowledge of the history of racism, its impact on America, and the people who have worked to combat racism in our country’s history.
It is right in line with the district’s equity framework, taken directly from the district’s website:
“The Sun Prairie Area School District is driven by a core value in the potential of every child. We embrace the professional responsibility to interrupt systemic racism toward our black and brown children and families and to collaboratively dismantle, rebuild, and align our system for racial equity. We hold a core value that our transformational Equity Framework must be implemented in collaboration with and with the support of our community.”
It is important to be aware of the facts and the truth, to avoid the misuse of buzzwords, and the spread of false information to cause fear.
What Critical Race Theory IS:
According to the Brookings Institute, Critical Race Theory “states that U.S. social institutions are laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race.”
It acknowledges that these systems and rules still exist and they continue to impact all of our lives today and that people living today have a responsibility to do something about these outcomes.
CRT is a complex framework that is only taught in college level courses, often being graduate level programs such as in law school courses that focus on diversity and equity.
A direct quote from Kimberle Crenshaw, the pioneering legal scholar of Critical Race Theory, when asked what the point of CRT was, she said, “So, our goal was to learn what we needed to learn about the relationship between law and racial liberation, which meant we had to know about the relationship of law to racial subordination. And there were no courses that were offered to teach us that. So we began to share insights and drafts with each other and ultimately became part of an intellectual tradition of asking questions about our history. We are fighting against the idea that the law is this neutral body.”
What Critical Race Theory is NOT:
• Anti-White education - it does not argue that white people living today are to blame for what people did in the past.
• Anti-bias,culturally responsive (or relevant) teaching, diversity and inclusion training, multicultural education or any anti racism approaches.
• A curriculum - it is not a set of standards or learning targets that teachers are teaching.
• Marxism, a threat to the American way of life, reverse racism or a scheme to indoctrinate children.
*Additionally, if you see the acronym CRT listed on the district’s webpage, in district lead presentations or elsewhere associated with the schools, it is representing the term “Culturally Responsive Teaching,” which is something entirely different than Critical Race Theory.
Democracy needs dialogue, and to have effective conversation, there needs to be value in a full teaching of American history.
We believe as parents and community members that race and racism in our country’s history must be explicitly taught.
We understand that Critical Race Theory itself is not actually being taught in SPASD 4K-12 classrooms but instead, teachers are doing what they are trained to do and that is to help students understand the world around them through reading a book and having dialogue. Our kids and our community are better for it.
Joe & Staci Uebersetzig; Tracy Frank; Monte Bowie; Joy & Jacob Matthews; Charis Boersma; Amy Mader; Dan & Melanie Hawk; Molly Olds; Marilyn Ruffin; Yolanda Tolson; Michelle Pearson; Lisa Goldsberry
Sun Prairie