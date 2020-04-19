We stand with our Asian-American and Pacific Islander community members who have been the target of recent acts of discrimination, harassment and violence founded in hate, misinformation and ignorance on the basis of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
It is important to remember that COVID-19 does not discriminate and no one person, race, or ethnicity is responsible for this pandemic.
We all have a responsibility to combat stigma, in the same way we all have a responsibility to combat the spread of COVID-19. Both pose a threat to the safety and wellness of our community.
The City of Sun Prairie does not tolerate discriminatory behaviors or statements, hate speech or acts of violence of any kind. We encourage any residents experiencing or witnessing these malignant acts to reach out to our Police Department.
Sun Prairie is committed to advancing equity, honoring our diverse identity, and creating an inclusive culture. We pride ourselves in the diversity of the people and cultures that make up our thriving community.
When a member of our community is attacked because of their race, ethnicity, country of origin or profession, we are all attacked. Just as we practice good hygiene and social distancing, let us unite as a community by showing kindness and support for our diverse community. We are in this together and only together we can get through this pandemic.
Reach Esser by email at pesser@cityofsunprairie.com or call 608-228-4681.
