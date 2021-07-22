Two crashes involving Sun Prairie residents or Sun Prairie emergency services demonstrate the need to slow down while traveling.
The first occurred Friday afternoon, July 16, when a 37-year-old Sun Prairie man was involved in a crash that killed a Poynette man on Interstate 39 in Columbia County.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 3:35 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified of a crash on Interstate 39 near Mile Post 86. A red sedan was southbound on Interstate 39 at high speed. A pickup truck pulling a trailer was sideswiped by the red sedan. The sedan entered the median ditch and overturned. The lone occupant of the red sedan was ejected and landed in the northbound lanes of I-39, where the driver was struck by a northbound mini-van driven by the Sun Prairie man. Prior to the crash, Columbia County Sheriff took numerous driving complaints of the sedan traveling at high speed and over 100 MPH on Highway 16.
The second incident was a crash on Sunday, July 18, on Highway 151 near the southbound on-ramp to Highway 151. The incident, still under investigation, involved at least two vehicles and shut down the on-ramp for about 25 minutes while crews cleared 151 of the pick-up that had rolled onto its side during the crash.
Both incidents demonstrated the awesome power of motor vehicles and their potential to impact human life.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial speed surveillance along I-39-90 in Dane County on July 22, and we think that is no coincidence with the timing of these crashes. The surveillance, according to the State Patrol, makes it easier to spot aggressive drivers. The State Patrol often announces the patrols publicly in advance to reinforce its goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.
The message here is simple: Slow down, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, and you will arrive safely at your destination without impacting other drivers around you.