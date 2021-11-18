Last week, the Sun Prairie School Board learned the Sun Prairie Area School District has 198 homeless students.
The definition of a homeless student is a student who lacks a regular, fixed, adequate, night-time residence.
Homeless students live in a shelter or transitional housing, a hotel/motel, stay with others due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or a similar reason, or they are unsheltered.
Perhaps most notable is the fact that the figure represents an increase from last year’s total of 150 during the 2019-20 school year and 131 homeless students during the 2018-19 school year.
We think the findings place even more pressure on the City of Sun Prairie to conclude its housing study with some recommendations to increase the number of affordable housing units in Sun Prairie.
Among those possible affordable housing units is the proposed Lokre mixed-use development at the southwest corner of Bristol and Main streets in downtown Sun Prairie.
Developer Rolly Lokre indicates that studio apartments are among the most affordable housing units because of the flexibility they provide.
In the past, city officials have taken a dim view of studio apartments for some reason, arguing that they could lead to unpaid tenants residing inside them.
We think the flexibility studio apartments offer, especially at market rate, could offer at least one way out of a portion of -- at least based on the homeless student statistics -- the affordable housing crisis facing the City of Sun Prairie.
We hope more developers step forward with the idea of challenging traditionally held myths surrounding housing, including the limitations placed on detached housing on the same lot (so-called “mother-in-law suites), certain types of attached housing, encouraging more triplex and four-unit apartment developments and increasing plans for affordable, flexible mixed-use condominium and apartment developments.
Attempting to problem solve with an open mind will help reach affordable housing solutions more quickly -- and so students worry more about their homework than where their next home is.