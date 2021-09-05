We would like to respond to the recent summary that was included in the Friday, Aug. 29 issue of the Sun Prairie Star.
Last Monday, Roger Fetterly submitted a public comment regarding his perception that the district was “misusing taxpayers’ funds”. Those comments were printed in the Sun Prairie Star as part of the board meeting summary. We would like to ask you to print our response correcting the misinformation.
Mr, Fetterly claimed that the past high school principal and other schools purchased gift cards to a variety of establishments.
Response: The high school did purchase $10 gift cards for a staff team-building activity. All funds were from Fund 21, which is not- taxpayer-funded and in this case, a donation to the High School principal’s account. A similar transaction occurred at Eastside with Amazon cards. That money was either donated to the school or from the Eastside Sunshine Fund.
Mr. Fetterly also indicated the misuse of taxpayer funds for a private residence at Hanover Square.
Response: This money was not taxpayer money, it was provided by the Sun Prairie Education Fund and was requested by a social worker to assist a family. Yes, the document was heavily redacted because it involved a student, a social worker, and very confidential material. We always redact information to protect our students/families and our social workers.
Patti Lux
Sun Prairie Area School District