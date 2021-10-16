Sunshine Place would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Sun Prairie community for supporting phase two of our #ActofKindnessSP campaign.
Because of your support, we were able to expand the facilities that house Sunshine Place and Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and better serve those in need in our community. Thank you to the following major supporters of this project:
Visionary $100,000+ -- Dane County - CDBG; City of Sun Prairie.
Advocate $50,000-$99,999 -- Madison Community Foundation.
Partner $20,000-$49,999 -- Bank of Sun Prairie; John & Diane Karsten & Family; McGann Construction; Don and Patti Rashke (TASC Family Foundation); Oscar Rennebohm Foundation, Inc.; Frank and Sheri Sullivan; and, St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
This project was a success thanks to the generosity of these and many others donors, as well as the work of the #ActofKindnessSP Committee volunteers. We wish there was room here to list you all.
Also, thank you to all who attended our recent ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion. A special thank you to the following individuals who participated in the ceremony: Aaron McGann, President of McGann Construction; Mayor Paul Esser; Pedro Ruiz, Dane County CDBG Program Specialist; and Jamie Kunz, Director of External Affairs for Governor Evers Office.
We are continually humbled and amazed by the community’s continued passion and investment in our mission to provide hope and help to those in need. Thank you.
Ann Maastricht
Executive Director, Sunshine Place;
Mark Thompson
President, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry