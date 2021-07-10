Budgets are a moral document — they show where your priorities lie and what you truly believe is important to your household, business, and for Wisconsin.
When Governor Evers introduced his budget proposal back in February, one thing was clear — he crafted a budget that met the will of the people.
I respect his approach because it serves as a guide for what elected officials should prioritize every day: improving the lives of Wisconsinites. Our state government should work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.
Our duty is to ensure that ordinary people have confidence that their voice is reflected in the work we do.
Many of the items Republicans stripped from the budget have widespread public support, like increasing access to healthcare, legalizing cannabis, creating fair maps, ensuring clean water, expanding broadband, and increasing equity.
These aren’t partisan priorities, they’re Wisconsin priorities.
I’m disappointed that there are so many missed opportunities in this budget. We had the opportunity to invest in healthcare by finally expanding Medicaid and bringing in an additional $1.6 billion federal dollars.
Republicans said no.
We had the opportunity to make a significant investment in rural broadband by committing $200 million in state funds. Republicans chose to reduce this to a borrowed $125 million.
We had the opportunity to make a generational investment in our children with $1.6 billion toward K-12 public education. Republicans slashed that to $256 million, a fraction of what the governor proposed. I want what is best for Wisconsin.
I want our state to be left in a better place than where we found it for our children.
I will never stop advocating for policies that the people of Wisconsin deserve, and I will continue to come to work every day with your voices and hopes in mind.
Agard represents District 16, including the Sun Prairie area, in the Wisconsin State Senate; opinions expressed are her own. Constituents may reach her by email at Sen.Agard@legis.wi.gov or by U.S. Mail at Wisconsin State Capitol, Post Office Box 7882, Madison WI 53707-7882.