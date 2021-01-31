A response to "Stop Lying to Yourself" opinion piece of Jan. 22, 2021, it's hard to respond to unnamed lies ascribed to our former President, so how about some truths about our current President?
Let's start with the three strikes and you're out, lock the SOBs up crime bill of the 1990's, supported heartily by then-Senator Joe Biden. Ms. [Kamala] Harris pointed it out and the mass incarceration that it was said to have caused.
Then there's the racial jungles Mr. Biden feared if poorly thought out busing as integration policy were enacted. Ms. Harris pointed that one out as well.
Then there's Biden's, "They're going to put you all back in chains" comment of the 2012 campaign. An odd statement to make after the racial jungle and Lock the SOBs up comments.
How about the "poor kids are just as smart as white kids" remark more recently? Who suggested otherwise, or is that just a wild idea rumbling around in Mr. Biden's brain along with finding that record player and a few 33s, 45s and 78s to play for the kiddos?
Finally, the directive to some of our fellow citizens, reminding them that one is not really Black if they don't vote for Joe.
Of course, Mr Biden is known for his innocent faux pas, but it might just give you a peek into that old heart of his.All of the above comments by Old Joe have been mightily rehabilitated or if not that, buried by the oh so friendly media, the Democrat Party, or the Left.
Here's a thought -- look them up and decide for yourself.
Since we live where we live, that being Dane County, most of you will continue to feel it's just Old Joe, but a few of you might just see it a bit differently. Thanks for your time.
Sue Rittmann
Town of Sun Prairie
