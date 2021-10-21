COVID-19 has definitely led to people feeling more desperate -- reckless driving and property crimes are on the increase and society as a whole seems to be coarsening.
To date, that attitude has not extended to society’s care for the environment. As we’ve seen here even in Sun Prairie, more people are volunteering to improve their parks (such as with the Sun Prairie Parks Friends) and open spaces (with the installation over the weekend by Lauretta Loesch and Groundswell Conservancy volunteers of a new floating boardwalk at Patrick Marsh).
We hope that sense of responsibility and stewardship for the environment extends to the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day this Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., in downtown Sun Prairie, officers will accept prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications as well as vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (with batteries removed).
Participants should not bring illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), or mercury thermometers.
Drug Take Back Day serves as a reminder that unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
And if you can’t make Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day, remember the SPPD has a MedDrop box open year-round inside the City Hall foyer at 300 E. Main to safely dispose of unwanted medications.
But let’s keep drugs out of the environment and participate in the SPPD’s Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.