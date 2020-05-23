Memorial Day 2020 will look a lot different this year because of the coronavirus. VFW Post 9362 and American Legion Post 333 won’t be able to have our annual parade with our color guard leading the way, proudly carrying our national colors, Scout groups, marching bands and a wagon carrying senior veterans all ending up at the Sun Prairie Veterans Memorial.
Then begins a remembrance ceremony honoring our Gold Star families. After a few notable remarks and a musical selection from the High School band, Sun Prairie’s Badger Girls State representatives recite the epic poem “In Flander’s Field” and “We Shall Keep the Faith”.
There’s a reading of the names of fallen Sun Prairie service members, a rifle salute and the playing of TAPS. After the ceremony a lot of us would gather at the VFW Post for refreshments and comradeship.
But not this year.
All of us at the American Legion and VFW are disappointed we can’t honor our veterans the way we normally do, but we understand the situation and the restrictions for everyone’s health.
The following is that list of Sun Prairie’s fallen sons and the dates they gave their lives for our freedom:
World War I — Arthur Goecks, Aug.13, 1918; Elmer Peterson, Sept. 13, 1918; Harry Assovsky, Sept. 28, 1918; Ervin Blatterman, Oct. 6, 1918.
World War II — Roderick Klubertanz, Dec. 7, 1941; Delbert Burke, June 5, 1942; Layton Baitinger, April 24, 1943; Harry Hanson Jr., March 25, 1944; Vernon Knorr, Aug. 5, 1944; Otto Trapp, Aug. 24, 1944; Erich Wagner, Aug. 28, 1944; Charles Werner, Sept. 17, 1944; Leonard Miller, March 31, 1945; Elroy Tuttle, April 15, 1945; Vernon Buskager, Oct. 22, 1945.
Vietnam — Thomas Williams, Dec. 1, 1963; Thomas Broome, June 28, 1967; James Kesselhon, March 21, 1968; Frederick Suchomel, April 15, 1969.
Grenada — Michael F. Cooper, July 1, 1984.
Afghanistan — Robert J. Cook, Jan. 29, 2004; Travis Van Zoest, June 6, 2006; Daren M. Hildago, Feb. 20, 2011.
Iraq — Zachary Smith, June 4, 2004; Joshua Scott, May 27, 2005.
We all wish everyone to be safe. So on Monday, May 25th, around 11 a.m. please take a moment to remember our men and women who are serving abroad or stateside and those missing in action. Always remember this — all gave something, some gave everything.
