Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Windy with heavy rain early, tapering to showers for the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.