This is a plea for HELP!
Many of our friends and neighbors need help due to the impact of COVID-19. Many have been furloughed or lost their jobs for obvious reasons. This has impacted their ability to supply food or medicine to their families, pay their rent, utilities or mortgage, and some are at risk of becoming homeless. Simple necessary clothing items needed to keep children warm are out of reach financially.
We are an organization here in Sun Prairie that have a finger on the pulse of the extreme need that your neighbors and friends are facing. We are asking you to dig deep and find a way to help in any way you can. This pandemic knows no limits and is affecting everyone. Some more than others.
We are asking for your help. Anyone who has the capacity to contribute at any level, please select an organization listed below and support in any way you can. The chart has each organization’s contact information so you may conveniently ask for further details to guide your generosity.
Thank you for your consideration. We appreciate anything you can do to help.
The SunRISE Collaborative
and other sponsors (organizations and individuals), including Alder Bob Jokisch – organizer, Sunshine Place, Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition, Bank of Sun Prairie, Summit Credit Union, Alder Al Guyant, Sun Prairie Star, Shelter from the Storm Ministries, Joining Forces for Families, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and the Colonial Club
