After questioning Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes on Oct. 26, District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs asked the same question we were wondering.
The question is: Why isn’t there a request for more officers in the 2022 city budget?
Steffes artfully explained -- despite the initiatives placed in the budget to hire a new social worker for the Sun Prairie Police Department and a request for just one new officer -- why the SPPD needs more.
Probably most notable among those is that the department is currently down anywhere between five and seven officers because of promotions, injury or resignations, and two more officers are planning to retire in early 2022.
Another reason: a recent recruitment effort yielded no suitable officer candidates. That, combined with the length of time it takes to train new officers, makes the need apparent for more than one new officer that is included in the 2022 Sun Prairie City Budget.
Steffes said one officer is usually patrolling per district, for a total of four during each shift.
But if one of those officers handles a domestic disturbance or a case involving a potentially intoxicated driver, it requires two officers to handle those cases. Without enough officers, initiatives such as speed enforcement and OWI enforcement require overtime for the SPPD to staff.
And if urgent calls require their presence, patrol officers are spending less time enforcing city ordinances, watching for speeders and holding pedestrians and motorists accountable for safe practices.
Once upon a time, the Sun Prairie City Council believed in being proactive -- allowing the department to deploy its resources where needed to keep criminals at bay.
Without the required resources (Steffes insists even with two officers, the department will be understaffed for the size of the community), the SPPD won’t have the ability to be proactive, which is a standard elected leaders should hold them to. And while Steffes acknowledges the addition of a social worker from Journey Mental Health was overdue, he knows meeting even minimal staffing levels will overwork an already strained department facing an increasingly desperate, careless bunch of offenders.
That desperation is made worse by the lingering impacts of COVID-19 and its variants, but it speaks to the greater need for officers so that the SPPD is properly prepared for any future crime surge.
Anything less is not being proactive -- it’s being reactive.