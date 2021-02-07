The Friday, January 29 issue of the Sun Prairie Star contained two letters to the editor called out previous commentators for not naming specific lies told by former President Trump.
There is not enough space in the newspaper to print the over 30,000 documented false or misleading claims Trump told in his time in office, but here’s one for you, that he won the 2020 election in a “sacred landslide.” In fact, Trump lost the 2020 national popular vote over 7 million legal votes and the Electoral College vote by 306 to 232.
Trump’s election lies have been debunked by every governor and secretary of state in the country, both Democrats and Republicans. His lies incited the riot that resulted in the assault on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of the election results. An assault that targeted his own vice president, among others.
One letter writer attempted to justify Trump’s dishonesty by saying it he believed it when he said it, then it is not a lie. Even if Trump believes the many lies he has told, that does not make it truth. If you cannot accept these basic facts, you are either foolish or delusional.
Bob Nikolay
Sun Prairie
