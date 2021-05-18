I want to extend my thanks to a number of members from the Sun Prairie High School (SPHS) Class of 1971 for their contributions in 2020 towards this worthy scholarship fund. We offered five scholarships to the Class of 2021 in honor of our 50th Class Reunion with three $1,000 scholarships, and two $500 scholarships.
As college expenses are continually increasing, our gifts totaling $4,000 were awarded at the Awards & Scholarship event on May 12, 2021 at Sun Prairie High School to directly help to financially support their post-secondary education.
In support of their pursuit of excellence, the Class of 1971 is excited and proud to recognize these outstanding graduates:
Isabella Wineke, UW-Madison, in Social & Behavioral Sciences;
Jada Davis, Georgia Institute of Technology, in Aerospace Engineering ;
Nick Mathura, UW-Madison, in Mechanical Engineering;
Oris Velasquez, Edgewood or Hamline University, in Film or Software Engineering; and
Fatoumata Kolly, Marian University, in Healthcare Administration.
Thank you and congratulations.
Joy Reininger
SPHS Class of 1971
Scholarship organizer and event presenter