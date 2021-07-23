I suspect that by the end of the week, McGovern’s Club will be no more — the victim of changing times, too little investment in updates, too many people tapping its proceeds and a dying off or moving of the core group of residents who helped support it since its first appearance as Woody’s in the 1930s, and starting in the 1940s, as McGovern’s.
Now, the wrecking ball is about to demolish what was once an iconic landmark at the corner of Main and Bird streets. McGovern’s A-frame style was unique and so was the business that for decades was a popular “watering hole,” family restaurant and gathering place for birthday, graduation, political and other celebrations.
It currently stands behind a chain link fence, with waist-high weeds surrounding it, awaiting a final sentence.
I wonder how many people care.
It will soon be replaced by another apartment building — this one to serve seniors and veterans.
Life moves on.
The A-frame will go without any protests or efforts to save it and sits alone behind the chain link security fence awaiting the wrecking ball executioner.
I hope my dearest, best friend, Jerry McGovern — who I and others called McGoo — doesn’t roll over in his grave.
Before the final sentence is carried out, let’s all hoist one more for McGovern’s. May its memories live on. Salute!
Hooser, a longtime former alder on the Sun Prairie City Council, is co-host of KSUN’s “Talk of the Town” public affairs program. Opinions expressed are his own.