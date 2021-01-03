Justice is defined as giving the individual what he or she deserves. This year, bipartisan legislation made its way through the state legislature and was signed by the Governor, which expands opportunity for higher education for veterans and their families at all Wisconsin colleges and universities.
Several years ago, the state enacted the “Wisconsin G.I. Bill” which provided for remission of tuition for veterans and their dependents at public colleges and universities in the state.
Veterans who had served our country in exactly the same way and were qualified for this assistance in the same way as other veteran, nonetheless, were left out because the original proposal did not include private, nonprofit colleges and universities.
This was a missed opportunity for many veterans, their dependents, and for the State of Wisconsin.
The new law provides a grant from the Higher Educational Aids Board (HEAB), capped at $2,000 per semester, to the qualified veteran, spouse, or dependent who attends a private, nonprofit college or university. The legislation also does the following:
• Require participating institutions to provide a matching grant for the veteran, spouse, or dependent who attends the institution.
This match can consist of scholarships, institutional aid, or other assistance.
• Require that all qualifying Federal aid first be applied before students become eligible for the state grant dollars. For example, Federal Post 911 GI bill benefits will have to first be applied along with other benefits
• Provides for 128 credits or 8 semesters of eligibility, whichever is greater. Students must also maintain a G.P.A. of 2.0 to maintain the grant.
• The grant must be applied toward tuition costs and can be used for undergraduate or graduate programs.
All 23 member institutions of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU) have long served veterans or family members of veterans, and all member institutions with undergraduate programs either participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or have a dedicated point of contact for veterans issues. Many of these institutions already had some veteran-targeted financial aid programs in place.
The focus of the new legislation, however, is on the veterans, not on institutions.
Again, this legislation is about equity and fair treatment for students and families.
Think of two siblings who served honorably. Both are pursing higher education, one at Lakeland University and one at UW–Stevens Point.
Should the State of Wisconsin support the aspirations of one and not the other solely because they selected a particular Wisconsin college?
The dollar-for-dollar match demonstrates that the colleges and universities are committed to doing their part to support students.
These private institutions are, in fact, a public service and a public good, educating our workforce and serving our veterans and their families.
The state has a long history of investing in students. Wisconsin is also known for taking care of our veterans and families and treating them fairly and equitably.
This new law builds on that record and takes it to the next level. These veterans and their families served their country and the ideals of justice and fairness for which our country stands. They have earned the support, and it is only just that we give that support to them. The veterans’ service says something important about them. The State of Wisconsin, acting with justice, says something good about all of us.
Wegenke, of Sun Prairie, is president and CEO of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU), which is based in Madison.
