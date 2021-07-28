Remember when you were a kid and you dreaded going back to school from the summer? Many of you had the joy of picking out your own school supplies, and at least feeling properly equipped to return to the classroom.
But roughly 1,500 Sun Prairie Area School District students don’t have that luxury. That’s because it’s difficult for their parents or guardians to afford the backpacks and other school supplies needed to start the 2021-22 school year.
That’s where Stuff the Bus comes in. An affiliated program with Sunshine Place, Stuff the Bus is an all-volunteer group whose sole task is to raise money to purchase school supplies for kids eligible for free and reduced lunches.
Like last year, Stuff the Bus will not be accepting physical donations of school supplies. Instead, the group is asking for the community’s support to reach a $24,000 fundraising goal.
Monetary donations will be combined with sponsor dollars to purchase backpacks and school supplies to be distributed to students in August.
Here’s where you come in: Stuff the Bus needs your help to reach its ambitious goal.
Without community donations, the Stuff the Bus program won’t meet the need for these critical school supplies.
Each backpack distributed to students is filled with necessary school supplies that cost approximately $25 per child. Like the Stuff the Bus group, we think every child deserves to start the school year with basic necessities, regardless of their economic status.
Right now, Stuff the Bus is hosting a Facebook fundraiser that can be found at https://www.facebook.com/donate/588610732151531/.You can also donate by sending a check written out to Sunshine Place, with Stuff the Bus noted on the memo line, to P.O. Box 307, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Donations may also be dropped off at any Bank of Sun Prairie location.
The need is great, and time is short. Please donate what you can to help Stuff the Bus for the 2021-22 Sun Prairie Area School District year.