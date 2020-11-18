Recently the Sun Prairie Star reported on the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry’s efforts through the pandemic. We appreciate The Star’s coverage — it shines a light on the issue of hunger and elicits a positive response from others who want to help.
While it is not unusual for this community to step up to the needs of others, it is critically important to an all-volunteer organization that depends on your generosity to fight hunger.
Case in point: on Saturday, Nov. 21st, the food pantry will distribute a record 400 Thanksgiving baskets. Luckily, working through our partners at Second Harvest, we were able to secure much of the food for minimal or no cost to the Pantry.
For the past 18 years, the Bank of Sun Prairie has covered these costs. When we explained this to the bank, they did not hold back. The Bank of Sun Prairie still made a $7,000 donation — equivalent to the estimated costs of the baskets.
“We understand, hunger doesn’t take a holiday,” said Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie President and CEO, “what you don’t use for Thanksgiving, we are confident you will put it to good use throughout this holiday season.”
Jimmy’s comments are spot on.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry has seen close to 700 new households, almost doubling the amount of families using the pantry since COVID-19 began — 220 new families in October alone!
These numbers are staggering and we continue to need your help. Because of our ability to purchase in bulk and without sales tax as a non-profit, a financial donation continues to be the best way to help. Please visit our website at sunprairiefoodpantry.com for more information.
We are thankful for your support and wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving!
Mark Thompson
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.