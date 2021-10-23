The Bird Brothers and companions were a fine baseball team. They traveled west and found the Prairie in the Sun, settled and were instrumental in building our State Capitol in Madison.
The accumulated history of respecting life from conception to natural death is being torn down and struck out by hard balls from Gov. Evers and Mayor Esser, using the manufactured pandemic to complicate public input and push their own agenda.
“They” are using taxpayers’ money to promote issues that residents don’t want — such as paying out-of-state firms and individuals to do jobs that local benchwarmers would gladly do.
Alders need to let us back into the council chambers to let our voices be heard — and not sitting on the sidelines, or worse, on the outside of the stadium unable to have our voices heard.
Example: Bob Powers and his team need funds to do their intergenerational, intercultural work. The governor is playing shortstop in the funding of the Colonial Club. It’s time for Sun Prairie’s intergenerational team to step up to the plate to donate to Bob and his loyal team at the Colonial Club to serve the elderly people who helped build the foundation of Sun Prairie during the past five-plus decades.
Another example: Striking out the demolition of history to build big problems such as high-rise apartment buildings, unoccupied storefronts and traffic so congested that cars are running into ambulances!
Come on Intergenerational and Diversity Team — let’s donate to thank and cheer on Bob Powers and his home team as case managers perform important outreach in northeastern Dane County.
The elderly are the people who built Sun Prairie — and those who benefit the most from the Colonial Club. Let’s thank them by sending donations to: Colonial Club 50th Anniversary Celebration, 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie WI 53590, or by donating online at colonial club.org.
Pauline Gilbertson
Sun Prairie