The 2020 Census data has been officially released for purposes of drawing new district boundaries. In the coming months, new district lines will be formed and the State Legislature will be voting on them. Depending on how well the Republican-controlled legislature works with the Evers Administration, lawsuits are likely to follow after maps are drawn.
The census did give us some insight into how things have changed locally. Here are some interesting numbers from the census:
• The 46th Assembly District was the 6th-fastest growing district in the state
• The overall population of the 46th district is 65,092;
• The average size of Assembly Districts after the 2010 census was 57,444; after the 2020, it will be 59,533;
• The City of Sun Prairie’s population increased from 29,441 in 2010 to 35,967 in 2020;
• The City of Stoughton’s population increased from 12,611 in 2010 to 13,173 in 2020
• The Village of Cottage Grove’s population increased from 6,192 in 2010 to 7,303 in 2020
Due to population growth and the changing size in average Assembly district population, the 46th District is likely to look a little different starting with the 2022 elections. It is hard to say exactly how they will look, but one thing is for certain; it would be a win for fairness and democracy if the new maps were drawn by a non-partisan commission.
As it currently stands, Wisconsin’s district lines have been called one of, if not the, most gerrymandered in the nation. Republicans who crafted district lines last time around did so to ensure that they would remain in the majority no matter how popular opinion swayed. They packed Democratic-leaning voters into fewer districts in order to give them more Republican-leaning districts. In fact, in 2018, Republican candidates won just 46% of the overall vote in Assembly races, yet they won 63% of the seats.
This is, to any objective observer, not how the system should work. The basic math is that any party receives about 50% of the vote should expect to win 50% of seats.
That is common sense.
I am hopeful that the People Maps Commission, set up to ensure that district lines are drawn with an eye toward fairness instead of party advantage, will be able to have some say in the process this time around.
Wisconsinites deserve to know that the process of electing officials is not rigged in favor of one party or another, and I hope that, starting with the 2022 district lines, that is what we will have.
Sun Prairie native Gary Hebl represents the Sun Prairie area in the State Assembly; opinions expressed are his own.
