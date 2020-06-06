With an array of candy like tobacco products used by kids, more than ever is the importance of keeping tobacco out of the hands of minors.
One way we do this in the City of Madison and Dane County is the Wisconsin Wins tobacco compliance program.
How does it work? The Wisconsin Department of Health Services contracts with local partners to conduct investigations, retailer education and training, media outreach, and community education.
WI Wins' goal is to use positive reinforcement to create healthier communities by congratulating clerks who don’t sell tobacco to youth and educating those who do.
This year we were able to complete 107 checks in Dane County. Of those, 20 checks were completed in Sun Prairie, with four sales to minors.
We want to remind all businesses in Sun Prairie to continue to check for ID’s and not sell to anyone under the age of 21 in 2020, and encourage all retailers to take a free and easy training to help educate their employees about selling tobacco products lawfully.
Go to www.tobaccocheck.org to help keep our kids tobacco-free.
For more information about tobacco prevention in Dane County, visit the Tobacco-Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition at www.tfcdc.com
Cristhabel Martinez
Program Prevention Coordinator,
Tobacco Free Columbia Dane County Coalition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.