Memorial Day 2021 will be a little back to normal, but certainly not like previous years. There will be no parade, but the American Legion will be putting flags on Veteran’s graves this year. There will be no official ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial, but we ask that you all take a few minutes over Memorial Day weekend to think about all our veterans, fly your flag, and visit a cemetery where you may have a veteran relative resting.
The American Legion Post 333 and VFW Post 9362 hope this is the last year we have to cut back on our remembrance of our veterans, and want to assure you we are all thinking about our veterans.
Thank you, God bless, and remember our veterans. All gave something, some gave everything.
Jack Ziesch
Senior Vice Commander, VFW Post 9362
Sun Prairie