The Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) advocates and promotes good government at all levels – local, state, and federal.
We, as the board, write to you with our concern that the current Postmaster General is creating harmful instability in our U.S. Postal Service (USPS) that provides critical access for so many, especially during a health crisis like the one we are in right now.
The impact of the service cuts and equipment changes is undermining public confidence in our postal system, related but not limited to the receipt of medications, Social Security checks, and absentee/mail-in ballots for the upcoming general election.
No officeholder or appointee without Congressional action should have the power to manipulate this service which has its roots in our Constitution, or create such conditions that the mail, including vital medication and correspondence, should be delayed or put those who rely upon it at risk of either their health or the denial of their voting rights.
Most of us in the Sun Prairie area are represented in Washington by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson and Representative Marc Pocan. Please contact them if you believe we need to stabilize this essential service. Urge them, as federal officeholders, to support the inquiry being introduced in the House of Representatives and to take immediate action to ensure that USPS procedures are indeed not just stabilized, but restored.
Barring Congressional action to directly dismantle collection, sorting or distribution policies, an appointed official should not violate the mandate of an essential government institution.
Mary Bell
on behalf of SPARC
Sun Prairie
