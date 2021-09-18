Parks are important places for people to enjoy and nature to exist within a city. They are a visual break, and contribute to people’s physical and mental health.
Sun Prairie has many, varying in size and function. Their land was set aside in advance. They provide places to recreate and relax, and increase in tangible value as a city grows around them.
One in the heart of the city, 1.5 acres with a section of woods, half-court for basketball and a children’s play area including swings, might permanently but quietly lose part of its land to an adjoining private property.
This has come about because in recent years the private property expanded into the park without the Parks Department knowing it was happening. When they were informed a few months ago, they were thankful to be told.
In this case, the encroachment included clearing out part of the woods, reducing its size, and planting ornamental plants and grass in the woods and an open area adjoining it. The changes weren’t obvious because they were done over time and the most severe were shielded from view by tall park trees. People often will not report encroachment partly because most are not serious--only a couple feet.
The question has arisen now regarding this park as to whether or not the city should accept a possible claim from the private property owner that because the encroachment went unreported, the land they encroached on now belongs to them.
This instance of encroachment is serious — 15 to 50 feet by 100 to 225 feet of the park is in jeopardy. Because the park is small, the reduction in size would make a quite a difference.
It is unfortunate this has happened. But some city departments, including Parks, at times do not have sufficient staff available to handle things, and encroachments onto park lands are up in number and severity in recent years.
We are writing to ask residents to support the city in resisting a claim if filed against park land by calling the Mayor or City Administrator and asking that land not simply be given to private property owners after they encroach, and to prevent encroachments from becoming serious by approving an initiative put forth by the Parks Department to designate park lot lines over the next several years. Thank you.
Brian and Martha Berninger
Sun Prairie