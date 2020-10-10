Members of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were on hand with Chamber Executive Director Amy Skicki to present Sun Prairie service organizations who participated in the 2020 Drive-Through Corn Fest with a check for $6,7770.10 to each organization. in the photo are (from left) Taylor Brown (board member), Joe Schuch (board chair), Kyle Kaja (board treasurer), Skicki, Joe Kott (board vice chair), Rebecca Ketelsen (representing the Sun Prairie Exchange Club), Paul Shepherd (Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus), Jim Farmer (VFW Post 9362), and Brad Bauer (Sun Prairie Lions Club President). Not pictured: a representative of American Legion Post 333.