I would like to greatly thank Amy Skicki and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce for the generous donation they made to our organization from their proceeds from this year’s Drive Through Corn Fest.
A big congratulations to Amy and her staff for organizing and her staff for pulling off such a successful event.
The people of Sun Prairie need to be thanked, as well, for supporting this event in such a trying year.
Jack Ziesch
Senior Vice Commander
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9362
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.