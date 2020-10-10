Chamber donates to Corn Fest participating organizations
Members of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were on hand with Chamber Executive Director Amy Skicki to present Sun Prairie service organizations who participated in the 2020 Drive-Through Corn Fest with a check for $6,7770.10 to each organization. in the photo are (from left) Taylor Brown (board member), Joe Schuch (board chair), Kyle Kaja (board treasurer), Skicki, Joe Kott (board vice chair), Rebecca Ketelsen (representing the Sun Prairie Exchange Club), Paul Shepherd (Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus), Jim Farmer (VFW Post 9362), and Brad Bauer (Sun Prairie Lions Club President). Not pictured: a representative of American Legion Post 333.

 Chris Mertes

I would like to greatly thank Amy Skicki and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce for the generous donation they made to our organization from their proceeds from this year’s Drive Through Corn Fest.

A big congratulations to Amy and her staff for organizing and her staff for pulling off such a successful event.

The people of Sun Prairie need to be thanked, as well, for supporting this event in such a trying year.

Jack Ziesch

Senior Vice Commander

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9362

Sun Prairie

