No one wants to be flashed by a stranger as they are walking down the street — the same logic must apply to the digital world where folks also do not want or appreciate an unsolicited lewd image being sent to them via airdrop or direct message.
Unfortunately, it is a frequent reality in our ever-evolving, highly digital world that this happens.
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed how we stay in touch and communicate with one another with increased reliance on electronic messaging and video chatting. While digital communication has improved many aspects of our lives, this has not come without its own challenges. Bad actors hiding behind the anonymity of screens are emboldened to behave in many ways they would not in the real world.
One unfortunate, yet too common, occurrence these days is the receiving of unsolicited lewd images on our electronic devices. While this may seem harmless to the sender, those on the receiving end of these non-consensual messages are left feeling violated and vulnerable.
It is imperative that Wisconsin’s consent laws be updated to apply in our active engagement and reliance on the digital world.
I am proud to have recently introduced a bill in Wisconsin to address the sending of lewd images without the consent of the recipient. I am in no way suggesting that the government stand in the way of consenting adults who choose to share private images, but we must ensure that all of the folks involved in receiving and sending these images have consented.
Clearly, technology and digital communication are here to stay and they are a great benefit in many ways. We all know, however, that there are a myriad of issues involving social media and electronic messaging that could not have been predicted. There must be parity between the digital world and the real world. Let’s work together to address this as the unsolicited sending of lewd images is a violation of consent.
While the tech and private sectors are taking important steps to address the sending of unsolicited lewd pictures by establishing community standards and privacy detectors, it is imperative that we as law makers also look at our state statutes and adapt them to fit our digital reality.
We know that sexual predators will continue to violate and victimize others, so as legislators is important that we take concrete steps to be responsive. This predatory and disturbing behavior is reprehensible and won’t be tolerated. We must be working to bring standards of conduct on the internet closer in line with our expectations of behavior in the real world. With our world changing fast, it’s vital our laws follow suit.
Consent matters in the digital world, too.
Agard represents District 16, including the Sun Prairie area, in the Wisconsin State Senate; opinions expressed are her own. Constituents may reach her by email at Sen.Agard@legis.wi.gov or by U.S. Mail at Wisconsin State Capitol, Post Office Box 7882, Madison WI 53707-7882.