Few can forget where they were in Sun Prairie the evening of July 10, 2018, when a natural-gas explosion killed Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr and leveled five buildings in downtown Sun Prairie.
During his remarks recognizing the second anniversary of Barr’s death on Friday, Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said the words “Sun Prairie Strong” and “Sun Prairie Stronger” are not, contrary to social media, just words.
They are a demonstration of what Sun Prairie was in the days following the disaster that shut down a portion of Sun Prairie’s downtown for months while portions of Bristol and Main streets were reconstructed.
They also demonstrate the countless stories about how friends and neighbors cared for each other. Even the hiring of Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes occurred as a result of the aftermath of the explosion, when he volunteered to help at the Command Center after the explosion.
Those words also have meaning to Abby Barr, who told the crowd gathered for the unveiling of a sculpture in her late husband’s memory that people ask about how she and her daughters are doing. She said she wants people to ask about her late husband and her daughters so Cory Barr’s memory will never be forgotten.
And as she said, her family will move forward -- but not without the memory of Cory Barr.
Sun Prairie is also moving forward.
In the months ahead, the community will be able to review plans for the development that will occur at the intersection where the Glass Nickel Pizza and former Herreman’s buildings with their apartments burned down during the fire.
A home to the west of those buildings was also destroyed in the fire, but is part of the property to be developed in the proposal by developers Joe Powelka, Adam Bougie and David Baehr.
And the owner of the Glass Nickel Building, Adam Bougie, recently had his proposal approved for a new building containing Glass Nickel Pizza with apartments. Although Glass Nickel is not located on the same parcel, it is on a separate, stand-alone parcel just east of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at Vine and Main streets.
The dedication of the Barr sculpture -- complete with a fire hydrant damaged in the explosion and rebuilt to function as a fountain -- at the Sun Prairie Fire Station downtown shows that Sun Prairie remembers the Barr family.
But the remaining future development demonstrates Sun Prairie is moving forward -- stronger than ever.
